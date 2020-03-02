Democrats In Florida Sue To Get Bernie Sanders Off The Primary Ballot

Two Democrats in Florida have filed a lawsuit to get Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) off the primary ballot, claiming that since he identifies as an Independent in the Senate, he is not really a Democrat and therefore should not be allowed on the ballot.

The two men suing, veterans George Brown and Frank Bach, filed their lawsuit in Leon County, asking a court to intervene in the Democratic primary, The Associated Press reported. Sanders has emerged as the Democratic front-runner after wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, where he picked up 45 delegates so far, nearly twice as many as his closes challenger, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Defendant Sanders is clearly an Independent, and is clearly not a Democrat, by his own definitions. His current ‘day job’ is as a United States Senator and he has consistently, proudly asserted his service in that role as Independent,” Brown and Bach wrote in their lawsuit.

Brown, 80, is a former member of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, the AP reported, and said, “In our political climate today, Democrats need to have a voice.”

Sanders, according to 82-year-old Bach, is “eliminating my vote as a Democrat.” – READ MORE

