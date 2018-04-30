Democrats Ignore Dossier In Russia Report, In Stark Contrast To Their Early Rhetoric

At a House Intelligence Committee hearing just over a year ago, Democrats on the panel focused heavily on the infamous Steele dossier, the salacious and unverified report alleging that the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, made numerous references to Steele’s claims during an opening statement for the hearing, which was held on March 20, 2017.

But a Democrat-authored report released Friday suggests that Schiff & Co. have lost interest in the dossier over the past year.

The report, which was released alongside a report written by committee Republicans, makes almost no reference to Steele’s dossier allegations. Democrats also provided no evidence to back up any of the questions they raised in the Comey hearing a year earlier.

The 99-page report, which is dated March 26, mentions the word “dossier” 18 times, mostly in reference to allegations made by committee Republicans about the document. Steele is mentioned 11 times. Fusion GPS and Perkins Coie are not mentioned at all. – READ MORE

