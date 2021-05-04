Democrats hoping to flip Texas House seat fall short amid low turnout: ‘Pretty bad’

Democrats hoping to flip Texas’ 6th Congressional District in a runoff election will not even have a candidate to vote for after only Republicans advanced to the runoff this weekend.

The GOP received more than 60% of votes in the special election, while Democrats received less than 40%.

“Yes, Dem turnout in #TX06 is pretty bad. But, it also speaks to the fact that no high-profile Dems really rallied around their top candidates,” Cook Political Report editor Dave Wasserman wrote on Twitter, even though failed Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke tried to rally voters in April.

“The will get some flak for sleeping on #TX06, leading to this poor showing. But strategically, they were right not to throw away millions: TX will get to redraw it before 2022, so it doesn’t matter for the majority,” Wasserman continued.

Republicans Susan Wright, the wife of the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright, and Jake Ellzey advanced to the runoff, which many see as a bellwether for future contests.

Ellzey defeated Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez by less than 400 votes for the second runoff spot. The New York Times reported that the special election results disappointed Democrats who hoped for a better showing for Sanchez. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --