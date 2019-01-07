Democrats Honor Gabby Giffords with Gun Control That Wouldn’t Prevent Attack She Endured

House Democrats Plan To Honor Gabby Giffords On Tuesday By Introducing Gun Controls That Would Not Have Prevented The Attack She Endured On January 8, 2011.

Giffords was shot during a rally with constituents and the man who shot her passed a background check to acquire the handgun that was used in the attack. Nevertheless, Democrats will seek to criminalize private gun sales as a way of honoring Giffords.

Again–Giffords attacker did not acquire his handgun via a private sale but via a background check.

Breitbart News reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) plan to introduce the legislation jointly, and Giffords will be in attendance. – READ MORE