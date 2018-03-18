Democrats hit panic button after Trump’s lawyer says it’s time to fire Robert Mueller

Democratic lawmakers sounded the alarm on Saturday about President Trump possibly committing obstruction of justice after his attorney suggested special counsel Robert Mueller should be fired after FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe got the boot Friday.

Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, told the Daily Beast he hopes to see Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller’s Russia investigation, fire Mueller like Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe. He originally indicated that we was speaking on behalf of Trump, but later clarified that he was speaking on behalf of himself and not the president.

Democrats, who are already weary of the president’s criticism of the Russia investigation, skewered Dowd’s comments on Twitter Saturday.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, urged members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to “speak up” and defend Mueller’s work.

“Every member of Congress, Republican and Democrat, needs to speak up in defense of the Special Counsel. Now,” Warner wrote.

Similarly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned the administration that there will be “severe consequences” from both Democrats and Republicans if they follow Dowd’s wishes and fire Mueller. – READ MORE

