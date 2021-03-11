Democrats’ Gun Bill Would Force AG’s Office To Team Up With Gun-Control Ally

A controversial gun bill backed by House Democrats could steer taxpayer dollars to a leading gun-control ally to consult on a federal study of the background check system.

Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn’s (D., S.C.) H.R. 1446 would require the attorney general to work with the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and Firearms to report how the bill affects victims of domestic violence and empower the group to suggest other reforms. The center is a partner of the gun-control advocacy group Giffords Law Center, according to its website. The Giffords PAC spent more than $11 million backing Democratic candidates in the 2020 election.

The connection between the report and a prominent gun-control organization could hinder the appeal of the legislation. If Republicans or moderate Democrats are turned off by the provision, it will make the job of passing it through a closely divided House even more difficult. A similar bill passed in 2019 but saw seven Democrats join Republicans in opposition; H.R. 1446 would likely not survive such defections in 2021 following GOP gains in the House.

The bill would drastically increase the number of days the FBI can delay a gun purchase, giving the agency wide discretion to determine whether the buyer is prohibited from owning a gun. It would also require the attorney general’s office, “in consultation with the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and Firearms,” to submit a report within 150 days of enactment. Republican Study Committee chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.) said the provision undermines the bipartisan label Democrats are hoping to achieve for the bill. – READ MORE

