Democrats: GOP Must Apologize to Rashida Tlaib for Reacting to Her Holocaust Comments

Democratic Party leaders are not demanding that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) apologize for offensive remarks about the Holocaust. Instead, they are demanding that Republicans apologize to her for their outraged reactions to her comments.

On Saturday, Tlaib told the Skulduggery podcast that she had a “calming feeling” when thinking about the Holocaust because, she claimed (falsely), Palestinians had provided “a safe haven for Jews.” Tlaib brought up the Holocaust in answer to a question about her support for a “one-state solution” that would replace Israel with a Palestinian state.

Republicans were sharply critical of Tlaib, who has a history of antisemitic and anti-Israelrhetoric. Some focused on her odd remark about a “calming feeling”; others attacked her revisionist history of the Holocaust and the Palestinian response. As even CNN noted, Palestinian Arab leadership collaborated with Hitler and opposed Jewish immigration.

Republicans’ desperate attempts to smear @RepRashida & misrepresent her comments are outrageous. President @realDonaldTrump & House GOP should apologize to Rep. Tlaib & the American people for their gross misrepresentations. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 13, 2019

Rather than criticizing Tlaib, Democrats circled the wagons — and demanded that they apologize to her