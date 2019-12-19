Democrats Given Instruction: ‘Don’t Cheer,’ Act ‘Solemn’ During Impeachment Vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has attempted to paint the poorly-polling impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as “solemn” and “somber,” done out of duty to the Constitution, despite leading Democrats openly admitting that the president must be impeached for political reasons.

Keeping to the appearance, Democrats were reportedly given the instruction to avoid “cheering” and to “keep it solemn” during the impeachment vote on Wednesday.

“House Democratic leaders told caucus members not to cheer or applaud when today’s impeachment vote totals are announced, and Democratic members described the day as sad and solemn,” Axios reported Wednesday.

"One Democratic member from a Trump-won district said the instruction is: 'Don't cheer, keep it solemn,'" the report added.