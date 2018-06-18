Democrats gain entry to NJ immigration detention center after arguing with cops, ‘literally banging on the door’

Seven Democratic lawmakers gained entry to an immigration detention center in New Jersey on Sunday after “arguing” with the police and “literally banging on the door,” one of the congressmen posted on Twitter.

The Father’s Day episode was the latest in a series of similar trips by Democratic lawmakers to immigration detention centers, which are part of a broader effort to draw attention to the family members who have been separated by federal authorities while illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

Before being allowed inside the Elizabeth facility on the unannounced visit, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said that he was forcibly holding a door open at the site.

“We have gotten the door open at the Elizabeth, NJ ICE detention center and refusing to let it close until we are given access to the detainees,” he wrote.

Even after being promised access, Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey voiced his indignation at security protocols at the facility.

“ICE staff told us to wait five minutes. That was 50 minutes ago. @RepJerryNadler @FrankPallone @RepSires @RepMaloney @RepEspaillat @RepJeffries and I literally banging on the door to gain entry to the jail to see separated families,” Pascrell wrote in a tweet. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1