Democrats’ Fourth of July Message: America Sucks and It’s Trump’s Fault

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Issued A Bleak Message For The Fourth Of July, Portraying The United States As A Deeply Troubled Nation, And Suggesting That President Donald Trump’s Policies Are To Blame.

“As we celebrate our nation’s independence, we recognize that America’s founding promise remains out of reach for too many families. Too many members of our society are still struggling to find a good-paying job or get the health care they need. Too many women, LGBTQ Americans, people of color, and people with disabilities still face inequality and injustice across our society,” the statement read.

“Everywhere we look, our most fundamental values are under attack. Thousands of children have been separated from their parents at our southern border,” he added. Perez also attacked the Supreme Court: “At our highest court, workers’ rights are being taken away, voting rights are under assault, Muslim Americans are being discriminated against because of their faith, and women’s right to choose is under threat like never before.”

Perez concluded: “Democrats reaffirm our commitment to fighting for the values of inclusion and opportunity for everyone.” – READ MORE

