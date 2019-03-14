Democrats, Fed Up With Rep. Ilhan Omar, Are Working On Finding A Primary Challenger

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is supposed to be in a fairly safe district having secured around 75% of the vote in her last go-round, but if some Minnesota Democrats have their way, she may be facing a significant primary challenge.

The Hill reports that Minnesota Dems are so frustrated with what they see as Omar’s blatant anti-Semitism and refusal to learn from her mistakes that they’re already talking about holding recruitment for a primary challenger, even though Omar has been in office less than three months.

“There’s definitely some buzz going around about it, but it’s more a buzz of is anyone talking about finding someone to run against her than it is anyone saying they’re going to run against her or contemplate it. There’s definitely talk about people wanting someone to run against her,” one Minnesota state senator, who represents part of Omar’s district, told the Washington, D.C. outlet.

That's a fairly sharp critique, particularly from someone who represents the same district as Omar, but the evidence that her Minnesota constituents might be better off cutting her tenure in Congress short is mounting. In the first several weeks of her term, she was censured (sort of) twice for repeating the same or similar comments, all anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish legislators being subject to "dual loyalties" to both the United States and Israel.