Democrats edit impeachment video to conveniently exclude Trump’s call to protest ‘peacefully’

Democratic impeachment managers were called out Tuesday at the start of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial for showcasing a deceptively edited

The 13-minute video featured clips from Trump’s speech where the former president encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” in addition to graphic footage of rioters violently breaching security perimeters and fighting with police at the U.S. Capitol as well as yelling profanities at officers.

The video was clearly intended to convince members of Congress that Trump did in fact stoke violence and incite an insurrection as has been laid out in impeachment charges filed against him.

But in order to make that case more emphatically, impeachment managers conveniently excluded key portions of Trump’s speech, including one during which he asked followers to “peacefully and patriotically make voices heard.”

Shortly after the video was played and began streaming across the internet, Right Side Broadcasting Network, a media organization supportive of Trump, and others, pointed out the misleading edits.- READ MORE

