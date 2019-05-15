Democrats Displace U.S. Kids to Favor Economic Migrants

The Democratic-run city of Albuquerque is forcing U.S. kids out of city accommodations to provide cheap temporary housing for foreign migrants.

The first victims were American children in a state 4H club who were expecting to use the temporary accommodation at the Expo New Mexico convention center for a four-day horseriding course.

“My daughter was in tears about this,” Dr. Donny MacDougall told KRQE.com, which continued:

“We were extremely disappointed when we have a quality facility like Expo New Mexico and the rug gets ripped out from under our kids’ feet,” MacDougall says. Just days ago, parents received a letter explaining the camp would now be held in Las Cruces because the state wants to use the dorms to help with the rush of asylum-seekers entering the U.S. “A different venue is a challenge for a lot of parents. It will cost more money and be more difficult logistically to get the kids there,” MacDougall says.

"The city says this was an opportunity to save money for the organizations that help the asylum seekers," according to KRQE.com, which also quoted a city official saying