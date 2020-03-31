Democrats Demand DOJ ‘Release As Many Prisoners As Possible’ Over Coronavirus

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday demanding that he try to “release as many prisoners as possible” due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the U.S.

Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and subcommittee chairwoman Karen Bass (D-CA) did not stop there with their demands as they told Barr to consider releasing prisoners regardless of the severity of the crimes for which they were convicted and regardless of the type of facility they were housed in.

“We call on you, in the most urgent of terms, to do the right thing and exercise and immediately move to release medically-compromised, elderly, and pregnant prisoners in the custody of the ,” the Democrats wrote. “In addition, we urge that you use every tool at your disposal to release as many prisoners as possible, to protect them from COVID-19.”

The two Democrats then stated that they had a problem with Barr’s memo that said that inmates at low and minimum security facilities should be prioritized and those who were convicted of serious offenses should not be released. The two Democrats stated – READ MORE

