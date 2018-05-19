Democrats Could Face Midterm ‘Catastrophe’ in California

Democrats Had Been Counting On Victories In At Least Half A Dozen California Congressional Districts To Bring Them Closer To The 24 Needed To Take Control Of The U.s. House Of Representatives.

Republicans only hold 14 seats in the Golden State, and Hillary Clinton won many of those districts in the 2016 election.

But a combination of factors — including an excess of Democratic contenders, and a surge in Republican enthusiasm — could thwart those plans.

California has a unique primary system called the “top two” or “jungle” primary, under which every voter can vote for any candidates, and the top two vote-winners advance to the general election, regardless of party. That means it is theoretically possible for the general election to feature an all-Democrat — or, less frequently, all-Republican — final.

Until recently, Republicans feared being shut out from the November ballot in statewide races for governor and for U.S. Senate. Now, to their horror, Democrats could fail to make the November ballot in congressional races. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1