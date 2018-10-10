Democrats Consider Becoming ‘More Ruthless’ After Losing Brett Kavanaugh Battle

After Losing The War To Defeat Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats Are Thinking About Becoming Even “more Ruthless,” Reports The Far-left Politico.

After launching at least a half-dozen debunked and outright phony allegations of criminal sexual deviancy against Kavanaugh, after accusing him of running a gang rape ring where women were drugged as a means to incapacitate them, after legitimizing the harassment of President Trump and Kavanaugh supporters up to and including chasing them out of public spaces, Democrats are thinking about becoming “more ruthless”?

Other than violence, what is left?

In all seriousness, how can Democrats become “more ruthless” than they have already been without resorting to violence?

The Politico piece is utterly deranged in its fact-free premise, including anti-science nonsense such as, “Democrats keep playing by a set of rules.” – READ MORE

In an interview with CNN, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke on the debate over civility that has been spurred with recent confrontations between protesters and government officials.