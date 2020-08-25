Democrats claim Republicans are super racist for allegedly mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ name

According to Democrats, Republicans are now racist because they’re allegedly mispronouncing the name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

The Associated Press published a lengthy essay over the weekend explaining the latest allegation of racism against the Republican Party, claiming top GOP leaders — from Vice President Mike Pence to GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel — are offenders.

The AP story is titled, “Democrats see racism in GOP mispronunciations of ‘Kamala.'”

The crime, according to the AP, is where Republicans are accenting Harris’ first name.

Pence, for example, recently said Harris’ first name by accenting its second syllable, “kah-MAH’-lah.” The AP said that McDaniel was guilty of the same. To correctly pronounce Harris’ first name requires accenting the first syllable, “KAH’-mah-lah”— or as Harris explained in her book, “‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark.”

Mispronouncing Harris’ name is part of a “deliberate effort” to undermine the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s appeal, critics claim. – READ MORE

