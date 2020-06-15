Democrats cheering ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests now say Trump rallies pose coronavirus risk

Top Democrats who cheered on “Black Lives Matter” crowds across the U.S. are now criticizing President Trump for planning to restart his campaign rallies, saying the events — which are scheduled to kick off in Tulsa, Okla. — could help spread the coronavirus.

The apparent hypocrisy comes just weeks after big-city Democrats who once insisted on strict coronavirus lockdown measures had relented in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death, and encouraged anti-police demonstrations.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., told her Twitter followers she had joined a “Healing and Hope” rally “to speak with our community as America grieves.”

By Thursday, Demings — considered a possible running mate for Joe Biden — had suddenly changed her tune on mass gatherings.

“The president’s plan to hold mass rallies in Florida and elsewhere as we experience a resurgence in COVID cases is irresponsible and selfish,” Demings remarked, without any reference to her previous comments. – READ MORE

