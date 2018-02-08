Democrats on Capitol Hill greet Joe Biden with chants of ‘Run Joe run!’

Former Vice President Joe Biden was welcomed Wednesday by Democrats on Capitol Hill with chants of “Run Joe Run!” — signaling there is an appetite in the party for the 75-year-old to make a splash in 2020 presidential race.

Delivering a keynote address to the House Democratic Caucus, Mr. Biden said the party must stick together against President Trump because Republicans refuse to do so.

“Look, to put it in the simplest, starkest terms, the president is looking out for himself only and the Republican Party seems only to be looking out for the president,” Mr. Biden said. “So it is our job to remind the American people that we are looking out for them.”

“That requires us in my view to remain united as a party and not be divided,” he said.

Mr. Biden said the stakes have never been so high, claiming the Trump administration has undermined Democratic institutions, damaged the nation’s moral fabric and tarnished its image across the globe, jeopardizing the safety of the nation over the long haul. – READ MORE

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s niece ponied up more than $100,000 in court-ordered restitution Friday after pleading guilty to stealing a borrowed credit card.

Caroline Biden, 30, paid back the money she stole as part of a plea deal she agreed to in June 2017, wherein she agreed to pay $110,810.04 in exchange for pleading guilty to grand larceny in New York City’s Manhattan Supreme Court, the New York Post reported.

As part of the plea deal, she managed to avoid jail time—a judge sentenced her to two years’ probation so long as she stayed out of trouble and paid back the money she stole to the court.

The Georgetown University alumnus asked to borrow the unidentified victim’s Chase credit card in 2015 to make a $672 purchase at Bigelow Apothecaries on Sixth Avenue. Instead, she went on a shopping spree, making a total of $110,810.04 in purchases. – READ MORE

On August 14, 2012, during a campaign event in Danville, Virginia, then-Vice President Joe Biden said the following:

[Romney] said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules – unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains. He’s said he’s going to do nothing about stopping the practice of outsourcing.

Fast-forward to Monday, and the “back in chains” line was resurrected. During a discussion about Trump’s recent racial controversy, Commentary Magazine editor and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz had the following exchange with Zerlina Maxwell, director of progressive programming for SiriusXM:

MAXWELL: But the black people that he said it in front of at the NAACP – because I remember him saying that – clapped. And there’s a specific reason why. It’s because we’re under no illusions. The Republican Party that you’re talking about essentially spoke in dog whistles. That’s what’s changed.. – READ MORE