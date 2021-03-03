Democrats Block Motion to Eliminate Pelosi Subway Tunnel to Pay for Mental Health in Coronavirus Bill

House Democrats blocked a motion Monday night that would have eliminated a subway tunnel in Silicon Valley championed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to pay for more mental health in the coronavirus bill.

Two hundred and twenty House Democrats voted to blocked Rep. Stepanie Bice’s (R-OK) motion to block the previous question. Blocking the previous question would allow for the consideration of Bice’s proposal to strike funding for Pelosi’s subway tunnel through Silicon Valley, and instead, provide $140 million to support mental health suicide prevention in states where children do not have in-person teaching.

Bice said on the House floor Monday night that her proposal would particularly help children, as they are especially affected by the coronavirus.

“My resolution would ensure that mental health and suicide prevention services are provided in states where children do not have the option for in-person instruction in school,” Bice said. She went on – READ MORE

