Democrats Block GOP Bill to Test Illegal Immigrants for Coronavirus

Democrats blocked a bill sponsored by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), which would require the federal government to test all illegal immigrants for coronavirus.

Republicans introduced a motion to block the previous question on a piece of legislation Tuesday tht would allow for the consideration of Miller-Meeks’ legislation, the Requiring Every Alien to Receive a COVID-19 Test (REACT) Act. This bill would mandate that the Homeland Security Department (DHS) test all migrants crossing the border illegally that the DHS releases into the country.

Miller-Meeks’ office noted that, as of March 8th, the federal government released 185 migrants into Brownsville, Texas, who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Iowa conservative’s office also said that current law does not require the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement to test illegal immigrants for coronavirus.

The CBP is reportedly encountering more than 3,000 migrants per day, which is approaching the levels of the 2019 border crisis. – READ MORE

