Democrats are Stealing Foster Home Beds from American Children to Give to Illegal Alien Children

Biden and his Democrat friends are working hard to find foster care parents to take in unaccompanied minors at the expense of American children who need them.

The third world countries are not only being welcomed into America by the Biden administration, they are being given resources that are supposed to be reserved for Americans.

State governments and nonprofit organizations are working with the federal government to place these illegal alien children as fast as possible to hide the crisis from the American people.

As the Democrats continue lie to the American people that there isn’t a crisis, the Biden Administration scrambles for their lives in a desperate attempt to shuffle unaccompanied minors all over the country so they are not easily counted by the media.

A thousand here, a thousand there… Biden is playing a shell game so that you can’t find them all.

The Biden administration waived FBI checks on caregivers and are handing accompanied minors off to illegal aliens so they can disperse the kids as soon as possible.

They’re opening convention centers and multiple military bases to take care of them.

They’re begging for volunteers to process them.

And now they want American foster care providers to take them in. Using foster care providers is just another avenue for them in order to try to put a lid on their non-crisis.- READ MORE

