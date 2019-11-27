Democrats Announce New Impeachment Moves On Trump

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee announced on Tuesday that it is moving forward with Democrats’ impeachment hearings and has scheduled hearings for next week.

Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to the White House on Tuesday notifying the Trump administration that his committee had scheduled its first impeachment hearing for next Wednesday, December 4.

“The Committee intends this hearing to serve as an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment, as well as the Framers’ intent and understanding of terms like ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’” Nadler wrote. “We expect to discuss the constitutional framework through which the House may analyze the evidence gathered in the present inquiry. We will also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House’s exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment.”

“The Committee looks forward to your participation in the impeachment inquiry as the Committee fulfills its constitutional duties,” Nadler continued. “While we invite you to this hearing, we remind you that if you continue to refuse to make witnesses and documents available to the committees of jurisdiction, under H. Res. 660, ‘the chair shall have the discretion to impose appropriate remedies.’” – READ MORE