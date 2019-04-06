Democrats and Media go ballistic spreading false claim about Trump calling immigrants ‘animals’

Democratic 2020 candidates Pete Butigieg and Kirsten Gililbrand are among dozens of blue check liberal Democrats and media who ever the last 24 hours have been treating old comments from President Donald Trump as new, and falsely claiming that the comments refer to people seeking asylum in the United States.

Neither is true. They are not new, and they are not about that.

Here is the original Tweet that started the deluge.

.@realDonaldTrump on people asking for asylum "These aren't people. These are animals." pic.twitter.com/pTKY08Obm2 — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) April 5, 2019

That's Mark Elliott with Exxon Mobility, who is neither a politician nor a member of the media, who was obviously tweeting something he saw on C-SPAN, but mixed up the context.