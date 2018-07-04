Democratic voters: Hillary in, Pelosi out

Democratic voters want Hillary Rodham Clinton to make a third try for the presidency, but they’d give the top woman in the party, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the boot, according to a new survey.

The poll of Democratic primary voters, from Pop Polling, revealed a surge for Clinton that put her near the top of their picks for the 2020 presidential race.

The survey found that there are four Democrats that cross the 50 percent mark when voters are asked who they would consider voting for. Former Vice President Joe Biden led the list:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 72 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders, 66 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 56 percent. Hillary Rodham Clinton, 53 percent. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1