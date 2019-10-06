Democratic Thought Leader Praises ‘Moral Compunction’ of Red China

Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden had some kind words for the leaders of Red China on Friday, praising the communist regime for its “moral compunction” in standing up to President Donald Trump.

In response to Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s apparently reliable assertion that “China will not interfere in the internal affairs of the US,” as reported in an apparently reliable Chinese newspaper, Tanden wrote: “This is so humiliating- that we have a president willing to cheat but China has enough moral compunction not to help him.”

Perhaps the Chinese foreign minister can be taken at his word. Or perhaps not, given China’s relentless past efforts to “interfere” in U.S. affairs through cyber warfare during the Obama administration, the admission of which was also humiliating for the United States.

Tanden was presumably referring to Trump’s public request that Chinese authorities investigate former president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who in addition to securing a suspiciously well-paid gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, also had ties to a Chinese investment firm that in 2014 sought to raise $1.5 billion, largely from state-controlled entities in China. – READ MORE