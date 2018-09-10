Democratic SuperPAC Files ‘Perjury Charges’ Against Brett Kavanaugh. There’s Just One BIG Problem.

A group calling itself “The Democratic Coalition” “filed” what they called “perjury charges” with the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, Saturday, claiming that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh committed perjury in his Senate confirmation hearings.

https://twitter.com/KristinMinkDC/status/1038396317830193153

There are a few problems. For starters, one can’t simply “file” perjury charges: that’s the U.S. government’s job in cases where someone may have intentionally lied under oath in a federal hearing. The U.S. attorney general typically does not follow up on random complaints lodged with its fax machine during off hours and over weekends by issuing a warrant for the subject’s immediate arrest and detention.

Then, there’s the matter of Merrick Garland. He’s a court of appeals judge, which means he won’t be hearing an immediate plea to censure Kavanaugh for what The Democratic Coalition calls “ethical violations.” Those would need to be filed with the body that holds Kavanaugh’s law license, not a United States District Court, and certainly not a court that only takes cases up on appeal from an earlier judicial decision. – READ MORE

Throughout the four-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there was no shortage of protestors and chaos. People used the event as a way to protest the nominee — and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called out those “sick people.”

“Confirmation hearings are supposed to be an opportunity for the American people to hear from the nominee,” Hatch said on Thursday, the Free Beacon reported. “Unfortunately, it seems some on the political left have decided to try to turn this hearing into a circus.”

On Tuesday, as Democrats erupted in protest over Republicans blocking access to documents from Kavanaugh’s White House work decades ago, dozens of protestors were removed from the room by security clearance — quickly turning the hearing into chaos.

“We need good, decent, people to step forward, to contribute, even when it’s ugly, particularly when it’s ugly,” Hatch said.– READ MORE