Democratic State House candidate suggests Minnesota suburb be burned down: ‘I didn’t come here to be peaceful’

John Thompson, a Democrat campaigning for State House in Minnesota, launched into a fiery diatribe during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll on Saturday. During the vitriolic tirade, Thompson hinted that the town of Hugo be burned down, which is where Kroll lives.

The crowd outside Kroll’s home were demanding his resignation, accusing him of “fostering a toxic culture within the Minneapolis Police Department,” according to KSTP-TV.

One of the most blunt and unreserved speakers during the hours-long protest was Thompson, who won the Democratic primary for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 67A last week. Thompson, who is trying to represent the constituents of Eastside of St. Paul, set a hostile tone by stating, “I didn’t come here to be peaceful.”

Thompson said Kroll was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and even claimed he was the Grand Wizard.

“Why the f*** is we so peaceful in this neighborhood,” Thompson shouted. “F*** your motherf***ing peace, white racist motherf***ers!”

One of the neighbors was holding a Blue Lives Matter flag and Thompson told him to “stick it up his a**.”

Thompson suggested to the crowd that the entire town should be burned down. “This whole god***n state burned down for $20 goddamn dollars, you think we give a f*** about burning Hugo down?” – READ MORE

