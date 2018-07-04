Democratic Socialists Openly Calling For Communism After Ocasio-Cortez Win

The Democratic Socialists of America recently got a major boost when one of their endorsed candidates, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, beat out incumbent Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary last Tuesday for New York’s 14th Congressional District.

This far-left political organization previously made headlines when leadership from their Iowa State campus chapter encouraged people to shoot president Trump and when leadership from their University of Georgia Chapter called for the execution of house GOP members. Now multiple DSA leaders are publicly endorsing communism, an ideology responsible or the oppression, incarceration, and murder of tens of millions of people.

Here is the original tweet from Olivia Katbi Smith, who is the co-Chair of the Portland DSA chapter:

As a DSA chapter co-chair I just wanna set the record straight for a minute: communism is good — Olivia Katbi Smith🌹أوليفيا كاتبي (@livkittykat) June 30, 2018

Shortly after, other DSA leaders weighed in with their endorsement of communism. – READ MORE

