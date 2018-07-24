Democratic Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Counts Big Bank, Private Equity Firm Among Top Donors

Democratic socialist and Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may rail against the evils of capitalism in her stump speeches, but her campaign, it seems, has been happily cashing checks from big banks and Wall Street private equity firms.

According to Open Secrets, Ocasio-Cortez’s top donors are “Justice Democrats” — a Democratic socialist national organization — and the Soros-funded activist arm, MoveOn.org. But among her top ten donors are “big bank,” J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and Elevation Partners, “an American private equity firm that invests in intellectual property and media and entertainment companies.”

The numbers don’t add up to much — JP Morgan gave $3,399 to Ocasio-Cortez and she received around $2,700 from Elevation Partners — but her race isn’t a magnet for big money. Even her top donor, Justice Democrats, has given only around $7,000, and it’s still early in Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign. – READ MORE

In a campaign speech, Ocasio-Cortez seemed to compare Kansas helping to end slavery across the U.S. to voters electing Democrats like Thompson to Congress.

“I learned that Kansas was founded over the struggle of the conscience of this nation,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to a history class she took in grade school. “It was when we were deciding who we wanted to be as a country. It was when we were deciding who we wanted to be with the Kansas-Nebraska Act. The people who were … leading this nation said, ‘You decide’ to the people.”

“‘Are we going to be a slave state or are we going to be a free state?’ And it was in 1861 that the people of Kansas decided that we were going to be a free nation,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

“Back then, the people of Kansas were the tipping point for the future of this nation. Today, they are again,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I am confident and I am hopeful in the ability of every person in this room to knock on their neighbors’ door.”

Ocasio-Cortez then rattled off the numerous socialist programs that she and fellow Democrats say they are pushing for in the 2018 midterm elections before invoking the end of slavery once again.

“We want to be a nation that approves and expands Medicare for all. We are a nation that will not stop until every child born with the opportunity to go to college or trade school free of cost,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And we will not rest, we will not rest until every person in this country is paid a living wage…”

“But what this moment requires of us, just as it was in 1861, what this moment requires of us is for everyday people to do more than they have ever done before to reclaim the soul of this nation,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.- READ MORE

