Democratic Socialist Darling Ocasio-Cortez Says She Doesn’t Own A Chair

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recorded a video Wednesday night about working long hours in her new congressional position, adding she’s barely even had time to buy furniture.

“Okay guys, I’m just getting out of work. That’s my office behind me,” Ocasio-Cortez says in a video posted to her Instagram story time-stamped 8:35 p.m.

Ocasio-Cortez said she works constantly and hasn’t had time to truly settle into her new home because of it.

“Um, the thing they don’t tell you about working in Congress is that if you do what you’re supposed to do, you’re working all the time — which means that you have no time to, like, set up your life, so I spent weeks sleeping on an air mattress,” she said.

WATCH:

” … and I don’t own a chair,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “So I’m gonna try to do that.”

Ocasio-Cortez is a self-declared Democratic socialist and is backing expansive programs, especially as she leads the push behind the Green New Deal, the latest effort by Democrats to solving the climate crisis.

