Democratic socialist AOC gets destroyed for selling $58 ‘Tax The Rich’ shirts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is a self-declared democratic socialist who has been a vocal critic of capitalism. In the past, she has instructed her nearly 11 million Twitter followers to “Resist disaster capitalism.” Last year, AOC called declared capitalism to be “irredeemable.”

Ocasio-Cortez railed against Amazon constructing a second headquarters in New York City, which was estimated to bring “at least 25,000 to 40,000 good paying jobs and nearly $30 billion dollars in new revenue” into the state. according to New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This week, the democratic socialist fully embraced capitalism by peddling $58 shirts that say, “Tax The Rich” on them. The $58 does not include shipping and handling. AOC’s merchandise website indicated that it would cost an additional $9.22 to ship the product to my house, bringing the grand total for the shirt to $67.22. The shop stated that the shirt would ship via the U.S. Postal Service, and “ship in 1-2 weeks + 2 business days in transit.”

Pre-orders were being taken this week for the “gender neutral fit” shirts.

It turns out that AOC has an entire merchandise shop, where she sells a hoodie promoting the Green New Deal, made from 20% polyester, for a whopping $65.

