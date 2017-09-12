Politics
Democratic Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after fifth child sex-abuse allegation
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigned Tuesday, just hours after new allegationsthat he sexually abused a younger cousin decades ago in New York.
Murray, a former Democratic state legislator elected mayor in 2013, said in a statement he is resigning effective 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business,” Murray said in a statement.
The Seattle Times reported Tuesday morning on the allegations by Murray’s cousin, Joseph Dyer, 54, who has become the fifth man to publicly accuse Murray of sexual abuse. – READ MORE
Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation hours after a fifth accuser, a cousin, said Murray molested him when the cousin was a teen. Murray maintains he has never abused anyone.
The Seattle Times
