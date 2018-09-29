Democratic resistance escalates calls to ‘impeach Kavanaugh’ from bench

Calls from the left to impeach Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh if reaches the Supreme Court — or even if he doesn’t — soared Friday as a vote on his nomination moved toward the Senate floor.

Democratic resistance groups such as the Democratic Coalition, Build the Wave and Demand Justice sought to whip up support for impeachment based on allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Kavanaugh, which he has denied.

The House may vote to impeach a federal judge with a simple majority, after which the Senate would hold a trial and vote on whether to convict and remove the jurist from office, which requires a two-thirds vote.

“If the GOP confirms Kavanaugh that just means we have 2 sexual predators to impeach after we flip congress,” tweeted Build the Wave’s Ryan Knight.

Business Insider correspondent Pedro da Costa chimed in, “Don’t forget [Justice Clarence] Thomas. We can impeach Thomas.” – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE