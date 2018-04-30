Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters Changes Course, Saying ‘70% Of Democrats’ Want Trump Impeached (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) appeared on MSNBC on Sunday, and spoke with host Joy Reid about her desire to see the president impeached.

Previously, Waters claimed that “70% of women who have been polled say that they want [Trump] impeached,” a number that The Daily Wire could not independently verify. Despite sending six emails to Rep. Waters’ communications director, Rykia Dorsey, over the course of four days, and calling Waters’ Washington D.C. office twice for clarification, we have received no response. – READ MORE

