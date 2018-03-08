Democratic Rep. Kihuen reconsidering retirement decision amid sexual harassment allegations

Fox News confirmed Wednesday that Nevada’s Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen is reconsidering his decision to not face re-election this fall amid sexual misconduct allegations.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Kihuen to resign after information surfaced in the fall that Kihuen’s campaign finance director accused him of sexual harassment. The woman alleged Kihuen encouraged her to go on dates with him and touched her leg in 2015 and 2016. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was aware of the allegations when they supported Kihuen in his 2016 bid.

When the allegations first surfaced, Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy said in a statement that there is a “zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment” and leaders should be held “accountable for inappropriate conduct.”

“We are disappointed in these allegations against Congressman Kihuen and support an investigation into his behavior. There are no excuses and there is no place for this behavior in our party. We need to establish a culture where women feel comfortable coming forward to tell their stories and knowing action will be taken. As a party dedicated to fighting for the equal rights of women, we all have a responsibility to do more to root out and prevent sexual harassment.” – READ MORE

