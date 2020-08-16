Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for ‘unrest in the streets,’ targets Trump’s allies

UNHINGED: Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets”https://t.co/peHGAZMh7T pic.twitter.com/wR20ddCVks — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2020

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) called for “unrest in the streets” on Saturday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“I’m looking to the public. You know, this is as much about public outcry, and organizing, and mobilizing, and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities, hold them accountable. Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up,” Pressley said of President Donald Trump’s allies.

“There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives and unfortunately there’s plenty to go around.” Pressley told “AM Joy” guest host Tiffany Cross. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --