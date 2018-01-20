Democratic Rep. Al Green introduces articles of impeachment against Trump–again

Rep. Al Green presented articles of impeachment on the House floor – yet again – Friday morning calling President Trump “unfit” for office, just one month after the House overwhelmingly rejected his last proposal, and just one day before Trump’s one year anniversary as commander-in-chief.

Green, D-Texas, has repeatedly called for the president’s removal from office. Friday’s articles were introduced due to his “sh–hole” comment regarding Latin American and some African countries, according to Green.

“[The president] is unfit to defend the ideals that made America great, unfit to defend liberty and justice for all, unfit to defend the American ideals of all people created equal,” Green said on the House floor Friday morning. “Donald J. Trump is unfit to represent American values of decency and morality.”

Green accused Trump of “casting contempt among Muslims and sowing discord amongst the people of the United States,” before calling for his impeachment.

Green said the president should be “impeached for high misdemeanors,” and urged the Senate to accept the motion – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) says she will not attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech next week because she does not believe Trump has anything to say that she’d be interested in.

The progressive leader told MSNBC that Trump does “not deserve my attention.”

Waters is, of course, not known to be the most level-headed of federal legislators, and her rationale for skipping the annual speech to a joint Congress?

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” she asked MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid. “No longer can Members of Congress, particularly Republicans, stand with such a risky, disturbed, and deceitful man who is a threat to everything for which America, the greatest democracy on earth, stands.” – READ MORE

According to Politico, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer is building a “digital army” whose goal is simple: impeach President Donald Trump.

Steyer, who made billions of dollars as a hedge-fund manager prior to his retirement in 2012, has been a longtime donor to Democratic politicians and progressive causes. Steyer spent more than $91 million to elect Democrats in 2016 alone. Since the election of Donald Trump, Steyer has developed something of an obsession with the idea that Trump should be impeached. Steyer has already spent $20 million of his own money on a series of television commercials — mostly aired on cable news networks — calling for Trump to be impeached.

Steyer alleges that Trump’s decision to terminate James Comey as director of the FBI constitutes “obstruction of justice” and is thus an impeachable offense. He also alleges that Trump should be impeached because the president has continued to take money from foreign governments since taking office.

Thus far, Steyer has had little or no success bringing even elected Democrats from safe blue seats around to his point of view. When Al Green (D-Texas) introduced articles of impeachment via a privileged resolution earlier this month, Democratic leadership publicly rebuked the move, and the resolution attracted a total of only 58 Democratic votes. – READ MORE