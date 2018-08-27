Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Echoes Senator Feinstein In Wildly Misrepresenting Brett Kavanaugh’s Beliefs

On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent out the following tweet:

There‘s every reason to believe Brett Kavanaugh was chosen because he doesn’t believe a President should be subject to investigation. We cannot accept a nominee to the Supreme Court who believes that any president is above the law. Period. The Senate must reject his nomination! pic.twitter.com/Lccbzqb93x — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 26, 2018

Schiff’s tweet is remarkably similar to the tweet sent out by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Friday.

As The Daily Wire explained in great detail when correcting Feinstein’s error, Brett Kavanaugh does not believe that a president is “above the law.” Such an assertion is patently false.

In 2009, Kavanaugh wrote in the Minnesota Law Review that Congress should think about enacting a statute which would defer "personal civil suits," as well as "criminal investigations and prosecutions" against a president until he has left office

On Friday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) sent out the following tweet about President Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanagh:

The president's Supreme Court nominee has said sitting presidents can NOT be prosecuted, should NOT be investigated, and should have the authority to fire a special counsel AT WILL. With the president facing serious legal jeopardy, the nomination should not be moving forward. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) August 24, 2018

Feinstein’s first contention, that Kavanaugh “has said that sitting presidents can NOT be prosecuted” and “should NOT be investigated,” is wildly misleading.

It must be noted that Kavanaugh is not advocating that the Supreme Court do anything. He is stating that it would be "appropriate for Congress to enact" legislation which would defer criminal and civil suits until after a president leaves office. Moreover, he states that the Constitution already "establishes a clear mechanism to deter executive malfeasance." This process is called impeachment.