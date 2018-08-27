    True Pundit

    Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Echoes Senator Feinstein In Wildly Misrepresenting Brett Kavanaugh’s Beliefs

    On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent out the following tweet:

    Schiff’s tweet is remarkably similar to the tweet sent out by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Friday.

    As The Daily Wire explained in great detail when correcting Feinstein’s error, Brett Kavanaugh does not believe that a president is “above the law.” Such an assertion is patently false.

    In 2009, Kavanaugh wrote in the Minnesota Law Review that Congress should think about enacting a statute which would defer “personal civil suits,” as well as “criminal investigations and prosecutions” against a president until he has left office – READ MORE

    On Friday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) sent out the following tweet about President Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanagh:

    Feinstein’s first contention, that Kavanaugh “has said that sitting presidents can NOT be prosecuted” and “should NOT be investigated,” is wildly misleading.

    (…)

    It must be noted that Kavanaugh is not advocating that the Supreme Court do anything. He is stating that it would be “appropriate for Congress to enact” legislation which would defer criminal and civil suits until after a president leaves office. Moreover, he states that the Constitution already “establishes a clear mechanism to deter executive malfeasance.” This process is called impeachment. – READ MORE

    On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) sent out the following tweet:

