Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand wants to purge any remaining pro-lifers from Democratic Party

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) believes there’s no longer room in her party for members who don’t fully support abortion, saying this week that the old moderate-Democrat notion of keeping the practice “safe, legal, and rare” is a mantra from a bygone era.

What are the details?

Speaking to the Washington Post, Gillibrand unleashed her fury over the anti-abortion bills being passed across the nation, while expressing optimism over the fact that very few Democratic politicians would dare criticize the practice in any instance as was common in the past.

“As a party, we should be 100 percent pro-choice, and it should be non-negotiable,” she told the paper. “We should not settle for less, and if our party cannot support women’s basic human rights, their fundamental freedoms to make decisions about their bodies and their futures, then we are not the party of women … I will not compromise on women’s reproductive freedom.”

Gillibrand appears to be sincere in her feelings, as evidenced by her recent endorsement of a pro-choice candidate to topple sitting Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), who, according to NBC News, “has not only voted against abortion rights, but also spoken out publicly against them.” – READ MORE