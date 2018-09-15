Democratic Party stunned by another socialist primary victory in New York

In yet another sign of the ideological dispute within the Democratic Party, a socialist candidate defeated a longtime Democratic incumbent in the primary for a New York Senate seat.

Julia Salazar, a 27-year-old Democratic Socialist candidate, defied critics to defeat 16-year incumbent New York state Sen. Marty Dilan for New York’s 18th District. Dilan, 67, was running for the ninth term in office.

“This was a brutal race, they knew we were a threat to the concentration of wealth and power in this state,” Salazar said in her victory speech. “This is a victory for the oppressed!”

The victory is inspiring comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world by defeating another incumbent for the nomination for New York's 14th District.