    True Pundit

    Politics

    Democratic Party stunned by another socialist primary victory in New York

    Posted on by
    Share:

    In yet another sign of the ideological dispute within the Democratic Party, a socialist candidate defeated a longtime Democratic incumbent in the primary for a New York Senate seat.

    Julia Salazar, a 27-year-old Democratic Socialist candidate, defied critics to defeat 16-year incumbent New York state Sen. Marty Dilan for New York’s 18th District. Dilan, 67, was running for the ninth term in office.

    “This was a brutal race, they knew we were a threat to the concentration of wealth and power in this state,” Salazar said in her victory speech. “This is a victory for the oppressed!”

    The victory is inspiring comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world by defeating another incumbent for the nomination for New York’s 14th District.- READ MORE

     

    Democratic Party stunned by another socialist primary victory in New York
    Democratic Party stunned by another socialist primary victory in New York

    In yet another sign of the ideological dispute within the Democratic Party, a socialist candidate defeated a longtime Democratic incumbent in the primary for a New York Senate seat. Julia Salazar, a 27-year-old Democratic Socialist candidate, defied critics to defeat 16-year incumbent New York state Sen. Marty Dilan for New York's 18th District. Dilan, 67,…

    TheBlaze TheBlaze
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: