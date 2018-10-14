Democratic Nightmare: Many Latinos Ignore Race Politics, Vote on Economy

Democrats Are Worried That Their Bet On Latino Voting-power Is Failing Amid President Donald Trump’s Good Economy, Say Media Reports.

The Democrats’ bet seems to be failing because most second-generation and third-generation Latino voters are ignoring the Democrats’ racial-resentment pitch, and instead want to vote like other Americans: They primarily want to boost their jobs, families, schools, and neighborhoods, not fight other ethnic groups for a greater share of civic status and government aid.

“Hispanic voters were supposed to be the party’s future. It’s not working out that way,” said the headline on a Slate.com article. The article continued:

The fact that Donald Trump is viewed in a relatively favorable light by as many as 1 in 4 Hispanic voters should be alarming for Democrats, but it’s not even their biggest problem. That would be turnout … more eligible Hispanic voters have decided to stay home rather than vote in every election since 1996. To make matters potentially worse, more than 40 percent of potential Hispanic voters are millennials, another dispirited demographic.

A low turnout in November among Hispanics is expected given that Trump’s color-blind economy has produced record-low unemployment for Hispanics and a record income-growth for Hispanics. – READ MORE