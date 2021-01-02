Democratic New Mexico governor fines churches $10,000 apiece after Christmas Eve service videos go viral

New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham fined two churches $10,000 apiece for violating the state’s social distancing requirements, and her communications director released a statement accompanying the fine implying that the pastors involved were “pro-virus,” according to a report from Daily Wire.

The churches, Legacy Church and Cavalry Church, are described as “megachurches” by local ABC affiliated KOAT-TV. Both attracted attention after they posted videos on their respective social media sites showing hundreds of parishioners gathered singing Christmas carols during Christmas Eve services. Those videos garnered significant attention on social media and ultimately led to news stories from local media affiliates, which seems to have prompted the governor’s actions.

On December 15th, Grisham instituted restrictions that limited capacity in worship services to 25% and required masks for all attendees. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were present in either service, but the governor’s office was apparently satisfied that both were over capacity, as both were fined $5,000 for exceeding the capacity limits. The churches were also fined an additional $5,000 apiece for failure to ensure that parishioners wore masks.

In a statement provided to KOAT, Legacy Church was defiant about Grisham’s order: “It’s tragic that what we do for thousands of shut-ins, those in despair, and kids who go without meals gets no state notice, but fixation on one service can net us large fines. The state should fold its losing hand against Churches as Colorado has, focus on the truly vulnerable, and recognize what the US Supreme Court has recently said about Churches because we must continue to do what we are called to.”- READ MORE

