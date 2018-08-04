Democratic New Hampshire state senator arrested for allegedly hitting woman, biting her on arm

A democratic lawmaker from New Hampshire was arrested Thursday for domestic violence charges after he allegedly bit a woman on multiple occasions and forced his way into her locked home.

State Senator Jeff Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, was charged with simple assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief after the state attorney general’s office said he allegedly slapped a woman, punched her in the stomach, bit her hand, and on another occasion, bit her forearm.

The incidents are said to have taken place this year and last year.

Woodburn, the state Senate minority leader, defended himself Thursday in a statement.

“This afternoon, I learned that a warrant had been issued for my arrest. I voluntarily responded to the police station, cooperated with law enforcement during the booking process, and was released,” he said. “I intend to fully address and defend against these charges in court.” – READ MORE

