Democratic Mask Is Slipping To Show Brutal ‘Barbarism’ Of Abortion, Says Michelle Malkin

Political commentator Michelle Malkin said the mask of the Democratic party is slipping to reveal the brutal “barbarism” of their views on abortion.

Malkin was discussing Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on “Fox & Friends” Thursday and said his support of a late term abortion law would perpetuate murder.

“This is murder. This is brutal. And the mask is off,” Malkin said. “We’re finally seeing the face of barbarism that the pro-abortion Democrats really represent. And there’s so much that’s chilling about the video clip that cannot be walked back.”

Northam appeared on WTOP radio Wednesday and supported post-birth abortions saying, “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Malkin claimed a story like this reveals Democrats’ true motives and helps balance the scales to make up for the unfair demonization of the pro-life movement.

“I think that the general public now is really seeing the honest face of it and it’s about time. The pro-life movement has been demonized for so long and there’s a reason why you can connect the dots,” she said.

“The callousness with which the mainstream media treats the March for life protesters, we saw the anti-Catholic bias of the mainstream media in the Kavanaugh hearings and most recently just in the last weeks with the Covington boys who were at the March For Life.”

