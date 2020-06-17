Democratic Leaders Urge Against Assuming Biden Will Win in November

As former Vice President Joe Biden (D) maintains a steady lead in the polls over President Donald Trump, some Democrats are warning voters against assuming that Biden will be victorious in November.

With the country best by a health crisis, social unrest, and a recession, Biden has maintained one of the steadiest leads over an incumbent since the beginning of scientific polling.

But during a virtual event on Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said, “I believe we are going to be successful but we cannot for one second let our guard down. We cannot for one second make an assumption that Michigan is going to go with Joe Biden.”

“We don’t want people to get complacent or for people to think showing up in Michigan doesn’t matter. I know Joe Biden gets it. I know he’ll be here,” she added.

During that same event, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) warned that there is plenty of time for the situation to change before the election.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, look at the numbers,’” Dingell said, adding, “I don’t believe these numbers.”

“And look at what’s happened in five months. The world is upside down and not one of us on this phone call would have predicted that the world will be as it is today. And it is five months from now until November,” she added. – READ MORE

