Democratic Lawmaker Blasts Trump For Not Spending Enough Time With Barron

Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen blasted President Donald Trump with a series of insults over Twitter Sunday morning.

In a tweet Cohen said Trump plays golf too much and said Trump does not spend enough time with his youngest son, Barron Trump, before calling the president a narcissist and said his actions will lead to a war.

He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family. Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war! https://t.co/RFuJksiQyk — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) December 31, 2017

The Democratic congressman has been one of Trump’s biggest critics since the presidential election in 2016 and even introduced five articles of impeachment on Nov. 15, that failed drastically in a house vote.- READ MORE

