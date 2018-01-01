True Pundit

Democratic Lawmaker Blasts Trump For Not Spending Enough Time With Barron

Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen blasted President Donald Trump with a series of insults over Twitter Sunday morning.

In a tweet Cohen said Trump plays golf too much and said Trump does not spend enough time with his youngest son, Barron Trump, before calling the president a narcissist and said his actions will lead to a war.

The Democratic congressman has been one of Trump’s biggest critics since the presidential election in 2016 and even introduced five articles of impeachment on Nov. 15, that failed drastically in a house vote.- READ MORE

