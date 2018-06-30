Democratic IT Aide Says Imran Awan Solicited Bribe From Him In Exchange For Contract With Then-Rep. Gwen Graham

Democratic IT aide Imran Awan solicited a bribe from an IT vendor in exchange for contracting opportunities with the office of then-Rep. Gwen Graham, the vendor alleged to The Daily Caller News Foundation, adding that Imran spoke to him in detail about his alleged financial fraud schemes in the House.

The Department of Justice knows of the source — the longtime owner of a major House IT company — and what he is prepared to testify, a high-level official in Jeff Sessions’ DOJ with knowledge of the investigation confirmed. But the vendor said no law enforcement ever even tried to interview them.

Imran worked as an IT aide for the congressional office of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz before he and various family members began appearing on the payrolls of other members, particularly from Florida. The House Inspector General found that the Awans made “unauthorized access” to congressional computers in 2016, but the House has been extraordinarily mum about why little action has been taken since.

The FBI arrested Imran at Dulles International Airport while attempting to fly to Pakistan in July 2017, but he has been charged only with bank fraud.

“Imran said, ‘There is this new member from Florida named Graham, let’s make a deal and I’ll get you into this office,’” the vendor said. He was clear in his allegation that Imran was soliciting a cash bribe.- READ MORE

