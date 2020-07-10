Democratic Houston mayor shuts down Texas GOP convention over COVID — after he marched in protests

Democratic Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has taken action to assure the shutdown of the Texas Republican Party’s state convention slated for next week, saying the risk of an in-person meeting is just too great due to the threat of COVID-19.

But GOP leaders are calling the move purely “a political stunt,” calling out the mayor for hypocrisy after he participated in large demonstrations just weeks ago following the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Turner announced during a press conference Wednesday that health officials had expressed their concerns to him over the GOP’s upcoming gathering, so he asked the city attorney to step in. The legal department reached out to Houston First—which owns the venue where thousands were expected to attend the convention scheduled July 16 through July 18—and convinced the corporation to cancel the Republicans’ contract.

“These are some very serious times,” Turner said during the news briefing. “Simply, the public health concerns outweighed anything else.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --