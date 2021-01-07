Democratic Governor Tweets Photo Of Stacey Abrams Prayer Candle

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted a photo Wednesday of a prayer candle picturing former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“Good morning,” Whitmer tweeted with a picture of the prayer candle.

The Associated Press called Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock the winner of the Georgia Senate race over incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler. If Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff wins against incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue, there will be a 50-50 split in the Senate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have a deciding vote.

Abrams’s “Fair Fight” initiative assisted in getting people in the state to register to vote, The Hill reported. The initiative also encouraged ground-breaking numbers of minority and young people to vote in the runoff elections.

Conservative commentators criticized Whitmer’s tweet of the prayer candle, calling it “creepy” and like “a cult.”

In the religion of wokeism, it is idolatry to worship Jesus instead of Stacey Abrams https://t.co/FYgy2lMGWL — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 6, 2021

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan tweeted out a picture of her Stacey Abrams prayer candle after the Democrats’ win in Georgia. https://t.co/EObNEtKOuL — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 6, 2021

This tweet gave me coronavirus. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 6, 2021

The left is a cult. https://t.co/PYX31uM2bW — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) January 6, 2021

Separation of church and state, governor https://t.co/on1IpLakAw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2021

Whitmer’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

